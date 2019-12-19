The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has organized two sessions of Contract Administration Workshops for goods and works for procurement practitioners, review committees and personnel of oversight bodies at Crystal Palm Hotels on 25th-28th November, 2019 and 3rd -5th December, 2019.

The workshop was targeted at personnel who undertake day to day Contract Management in their respective institutions with skills in Contract Administration.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Acting Chief Executive of PPA, Mr. Frank Mantey stated that the training willequip practitioners with the essential skill to help them avoid the unnecessary time and cost overruns that are associated with managing public contracts.

An interview with a participant of the workshop, Mr. William Agbenu, Head of Procurement Unit for the Fisheries Commission revealed that, the contract administration workshop will assist him be a better contract manager, train his subordinates in the procurement department on contract administration and management as well as advise his superior at the managerial level.

Topics treated included Principles of Contracting, Basics of Contract Administration, Forms and Condition of Standard Contract for Goods and Works, the Contract Administration Process, Monitoring Contract Modification, Claims and Settlement of disputes, Termination of Contract, Contract Records Management among others.

A procurement officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mrs Thermutis T. Zogblah, indicated satisfaction as she expressed her pleasure in the training. She stated that, by the end of the training, she would have better knowledge in the contract administration and management process.

Facilitators at the workshop included Mr. Frank Mantey – the Acting CEO of PPA and Mr. Vidal Creppy – Director Capacity Development.

Participants of the Contract Admiration workshop included personnel from the private and public sector such as Danadam Pharmaceuticals, Ga North Municipal Assembly, Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Ghana Navy etc.

A procurement officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mrs Thermutis T. Zogblah, indicated satisfaction as she expressed her pleasure in the training. She stated that, by the end of the training, she would have better knowledge in the contract administration and management process.

Facilitators at the workshop included Mr. Frank Mantey – the Acting CEO of PPA and Mr. Vidal Creppy – Director Capacity Development.

Participants of the Contract Admiration workshop included personnel from the private and public sector such as Danadam Pharmaceuticals, Ga North Municipal Assembly, Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Ghana Navy etc.