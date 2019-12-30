Commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution will be held in Winneba on Tuesday, December 31.

The scourge of monetization in Ghana’s electoral politics will be the underlying theme for the address.

The commemoration which will take place at the Winneba Lorry Park with a durbar of Chiefs and people will also have leading cadres including the architect of the revolution, former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings as speakers.

The event will involve a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the fallen heroes followed by a durbar.

Aside the leader of the revolution, other speakers lined up for the commemoration include former President, John Dramani Mahama, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Mike Hammah.

The organizing committee is inviting cadres, sympathisers of the revolution and members of the public to the commemoration which will commence at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The 31st December 1981 revolution ushered in a period of economic and political transformation that culminated in the re-establishment of lasting constitutional rule in 1992.

The revolution also gave birth to the National Democratic Congress which won elections in 1992 and 1996 under the leadership of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.