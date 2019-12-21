Somalia is facing its worst invasion of locusts in 25 years, but some people are turning the desert insects into delicious meals.

Local media reports show residents of Adado town, in central Somalia, frying the locusts and eating them with rice and pasta. One man said they are tastier than fish.

Another man told Universal Somali TV that he believes the insects have medicinal properties and he eats them in the hope of reducing his back pain and blood pressure.

Some residents are urging local restaurants to introduce locust dishes.

The infestation, affecting parts of Somalia and Ethiopia, has destroyed crops and threatens food security in the region, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation has said.