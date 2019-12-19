The 29-year-old woman who was believed to have been kidnapped in Tamale on December 11 has been found.

Jennifer Attakumah was found at Tongo in the Upper East Region and brought to the police by a good Samaritan.

The victim, according to the Northern Regional CID report said she was kidnapped and taken to an unknown location but she managed to escape from the kidnappers and saved by a good Samaritan.

Yussif Tanko, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said: “She has since been reunited with the family.”

“According to her, she was kidnapped on the 11th December and taken to an unknown location but she managed to escape from her kidnappers and made it to Tongo police station with the help of the good Samaritan.”

The police are still appealing for credible information from the public to assist them in arresting the perpetrators.

“The police are continuing with the case in trying to identify exactly who the perpetrator’s area and what their motives were. We still urge members of the general public to continue to assist us with useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals,” he said.