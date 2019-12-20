The previous third-year students of the Tumu Senior High Technical School (TSHTS) have been cited as being behind the strike and riots at the school on May 23, 2019.

The students who caused destruction of school property and other personal effects have each been surcharged to pay GHs110.80 whilst continuing students comprising form ones and twos are to pay GHs69.46 each to cover the cost of damages, which stood at GHs96,932,00.

This was contained in a report from the Committee set up to look into the disturbances. It revealed that there had been a “high level of disunity” among teachers, which energized the students to cause the strike.

Mr Karim Nanyua, Chairman of the Sissala East Municipal Education Committee, at the weekend presented the findings of the Committee to the school’s authority.

The findings revealed that the alleged misuse of their female colleagues by some of the staff was a remote reason why the final year students rioted and forced their juniors to partake in it under duress.

The report recommended that the conduct, behaviour of some teachers affected the academic performance of the school and suggested that four teachers who were holding Basic Education Certificates “termed unqualified” teaching at the school be reassigned.

Other 17 teachers who were qualified but had no subject background had also been directed to be realigned or send to schools where their services were needed.

The 25-page report identified 13 other qualified teachers as “non-performing teachers” and recommended to the school authorities to make them sign a bond to reform.

In addition, the report also found seven teachers who had been harassing school girls to be reassigned to the Ghana Education Service office for reposting, whilst six teachers who had stayed in the school for a long time were recommended to be redeployed from the school.

Other actions included the withdrawal of phones of the school’s Senior Prefect and the Girls’ Perfect whilst the school and the Parent-Teacher Association took steps to create a communication centre for all students to use.

Mr. Nanyua, who is also the Municipal Chief Executive appealed to all to support the school to bring back its past glory by improving the academic performance, which he said was declining.

The Municipal Chief Executive said, “the committee’s report should not be considered as “witch-hunt” of anyone but that its implementation would be within the confines of the laws of the country.

On May 23, 2019 students of the school locked down the campus, cut electricity and other utility suppliers, destroyed and vandalized school’s property including the headmaster’s bungalow, while others stole away gadgets and foodstuff.

Some 14 students were arrested by the police and a few of them are on trial.