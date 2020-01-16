The Titi-Ofei Centre of the Accra Business School has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Union of Ghana Students to provide leadership training for student leaders across the country.

The memorandum, which was signed and witnessed for NUGS respectively by Isaac Jay Hyde, NUGS President, and Divine Edem Kwadzodeh, NUGS General Secretary, establishes a framework of cooperation between the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the Titi-Ofei Centre of the Accra Business School to enhance the quality of student and youth leadership in Ghana through leadership training activities such as capacity building programmes and projects, leadership boot camps, mentorship and career coaching amongst others.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, President of the Accra Business School, emphasized the need for a new generation of Ghanaian and African student and youth leaders who are well trained to understand leadership as an endeavour of service, integrity, empathy and genuineness; and expressed hope that this renewed partnership between the National Union of Ghana Students and the Accra Business School will see to the emergence of a new generation of student leaders dedicated to these leadership values.

Speaking after signing the memorandum on behalf of the National Union of Ghana Students, the President of the Union, Isaac Jay Hyde, thanked the Titi-Ofei Centre and the Accra Business School for taking keen interest in the development of Ghanaian student leaders and expressed the resolve of NUGS to making the partnership succeed.

He stated that the first training sessions would begin sometime in February upon the return of students from vacations.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two parties is expected to last for seven years, and makes provision for free accommodation, learning resources and a certificate after the training.

In attendance at the signing ceremony were former NUGS General Secretary, Mr. Courage Nobi, President of the Ghana Union of Professional Students, Ebenezer Gabson, all national executive officers of NUGS as well top management officials of the Accra Business School.