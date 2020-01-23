Embattled police officer, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has finally been released from police custody, two days after he was granted bail by a High Court in Accra.

The High Court on Tuesday granted him a self-recognizance bail to the tune of GH¢500,000 with an order that he deposits his passport at the court’s registry.

He was however still held in police custody, following the ruling, despite calls by the court to the police administration to enable him sign his bail bond.

ACP Agordzo’s brother, Cephas Agordzo in a Citi News interview on Tuesday night expressed regret that the police administration was still holding his brother despite the court’s ruling.

He said the police had failed to explain the reason behind its action.

“The court set conditions that he has been given self-recognizance bail and that he should deposit his passport at the High Court registry which we did yesterday [Tuesday], and when we came back to the police custody, they called again from the court that the police should bring him back to court to come and sign his bail, but the police refused to do that from yesterday [Tuesday],” he said.

But when he spoke to Citi News on Wednesday afternoon, he said ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has finally been released and is on his way to be reunited with the family.

“ACP Ben Agordzo is out of the Police Headquarters and he is now on his way home to join his family. He just went to court today to sign his bail bond and then went back to the Kaneshie Court to report and from there, came back to the police, packed his things and left. We are very very happy now,” he said.

ACP Benjamin Agordzo, is one of the suspects standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilize the country

As part of his bail conditions, he is expected to report to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of BNI twice every week for three months.

Background

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo was on several occasions denied bail by the High Court after his arrest over his alleged involvement and contribution to the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group which the State claims had devised a detailed plot to destabilize the county.

He was charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony and was on remand in police custody.

Lawyers of the policeman had argued that their client according to the law could be granted bail pending trial.

In their arguments before the court, the lawyers led by Martin Kpebu said their client was entitled to bail and will make himself available for investigations or trial if needed.

But the courts had always dismissed these applications for his release.

On one of the occasions, for instance, his bail application was denied after the High Court in Accra described it as premature due to the fact that investigations on the case were still ongoing.

The judge, George Buadi also said the position of the applicant as a senior police officer can make him influence ongoing investigations.

The family of the accused senior police officer had made claims that personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service were scheming to plant false evidence on his electronic gadgets.

A brother to the suspect, Cephas Agordzo, alleged that the CID personnel used dubious means to seize the gadgets after the family resisted attempts by the investigators to conduct a search on the gadgets without the presence of witnesses.