The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the investigators in the alleged destabilization plot case to send the main suspect, Dr. Fredrick Mac Palm to the Police for treatment.

The order followed an incident on Thursday where the accused person who is said to be ill was allegedly denied treatment because he refused to be taken to the BNI clinic after an agreement to be treated at the police hospital.

According to Dr. Mac Palm who spoke in court, he did not trust the medical personnel at the BNI based on previous experience there.

He told the court he would prefer to be unattended to than be sent to the BNI clinic.

The magistrate, Eleanor Kakra Bans Botwe after hearing concerns of Dr. Mac Palm ordered that he should be sent immediately to the police hospital for treatment.

The prosecution in the case involving the alleged plot to destabilize the country earlier told a district court in Accra that the police had completed their investigations into the matter.

The prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, disclosed that the case docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

Ten persons including three civilians, six military personnel and a senior police officer were charged with treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony.

According to the case by the state, the accused persons had plotted to destabilize the state and topple the government.

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who’s believed to be the lead mastermind, was charged with treason felony.