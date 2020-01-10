The 18 suspects standing trial at the Yendi court for their alleged involvement in a separatist movement have been granted bail.

They are to reappear in court on February 5, 2020.

The suspects were represented by Alidu Rauf, Jonathan S. Larry, and Esther Yabon.

After hearing the oral and written submission of the suspects, the Presiding Judge, His Lordship Anthony Aduku Aidoo granted the bail application.

Six of the suspects who were of old age were granted bail with the sum of GHS 5,000 and one surety.

The 12 others were also granted bail with the sum of GHS 2,000 each with two sureties.

All of them were further directed by the court to be reporting to the Bimbilla Police command every two weeks.

Meanwhile, the docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General for further advice.

Background

The suspects were on December 27, 2019, arrested at Dipa, a village in the Nanumba North Municipality for allegedly having a meeting to discuss the separatist activities.

They were rounded up on the meeting grounds with a joint police and military and the BNI officer.

They were taken to the Yendi Circuit Court where they were charged with treason felony.

The court on their first appearance denied them bail and remanded them into prison custody to reappear today [Friday, January 9, 2020].