A brave police officer singlehandedly foiled a robbery attack on a team he was escorting from Banda Nkwanta to Tinga in the Savannah Region.

The incident happened last Friday on the Bole-Bamboi highway.

The officer, Cpl Edmond Kyei Baffour, was escorting a Mercedes Benz distribution van with registration number GX 5225-17 and being driven by one Amoah Amponsah with Adjei Yaw Hayford and Stella Darsi, all salespersons of assorted soft drinks, when the incident happened.

According to a police report, on reaching a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nouryiri community, three masked armed men emerged from the bush and started firing shots in an attempt to rob the said distribution van.

The police officer returned fire and hit the right ankle of one of the robbers who upon interrogation gave his name as Seidu Salifu, aged 25, and lives in Bole.

He was immediately arrested by the brave police officer but his accomplices managed to escape.

After a search was conducted on the robber, the police officer found one locally manufactured single barrel shotgun, one live cartridge, a face mask, one Techno mobile phone and cash of GHS130.

During interrogation, the suspect mentioned the name of Sumaila and Elliasu all of Bole as his accomplices.

The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment at the Bole District hospital while investigations continue.