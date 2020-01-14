34 people have been confirmed dead while several others are in critical condition after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10 at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.

The crash occurred on Tuesday dawn.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu, the crash occurred when a vehicle moving from Accra towards Takoradi attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead in a sharp curve and collided with an oncoming vehicle en route to Accra from Takoradi.

“We had a distress call around 12.25am this morning and a quickly our rescue team was dispatched to the scene and when they got there, they realized that there were two buses. When we did the rescue, those who died on the spot were about 29; made up of 15 males and 14 females. There was also one little girl, less than 1 year old,” he told Citi News. “I was informed later that about 5 more people have died at the hospital… From eyewitnesses, the vehicle that was coming from Accra towards Takoradi was trying to overtake another vehicle in front and ended up running into another vehicle that was coming from Takoradi.

Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu said, the bodies of the deceased persons were have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“It wasn’t a pleasant scene because even those who were alive were in serious condition. After our rescue, we handed over the dead bodies to the Ghana Police Service and we learnt they deposited it at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.”

noted that the spot is notorious was road crashes due to the sharp nature of the curve and the failure of drivers to slow down and avoid overtaking there.

That area, this is not the first time we are attending to an accident there, it is a very sharp curve so when you are coming from the other side of the road you will not be able to see the oncoming vehicle so the one overtaking didn’t see the oncoming vehicle and ended up veering into its lane, causing the accident.

