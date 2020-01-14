Nigerians online are angry after President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Hanan travelled in a presidential jet to Bauchi in northern Nigeria for a private function.

Ms Hanan, a photography graduate, was taking photos in the annual Muslim festival hosted by the Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Adamu, according to Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper.

She arrived aboard a presidential jet and was received by leaders before proceeding to the festival.

Ms Hanan took photographs during the religious festival for her gallery.

First Lady Aisha Buhari on Monday shared a video of her daughter’s trip kick-starting a debate on the use of presidential jet by the first family.

“Showcasing your rich culture at the expense of Nigeria’s collective tax-payers-sweat is abhorrent and anti-democratic,” wrote Kokie Akan on the first lady’s post.

“FLON [First Lady of Nigeria], some of us expected better than this. You know the controversy your daughters use of airforce1 for her project is generating. Even if you think nothing wrong [sic] you should have edited the part waving from the jet. Why deliberately provoke the public, why?” Songyoh questioned.

“This is highly insensitive of you especially as the first lady who ought to show understanding of the feeling of the people,” Dr Muzoic wrote.