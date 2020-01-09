The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) says it has been treated “unjustly and unfairly” by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the bidding process that led to StarTimes winning the television broadcast rights of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

According to the national broadcaster, the bid they presented was financially superior to that of StarTimes, and have questioned why the GFA still went ahead to announce the Chinese company as winners.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the GFA announced StarTimes had won the rights to broadcast the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup in a 5-year deal worth $5,250,000.00.

The amount works out to $1,050,000 annually. This amount, GBC claims, is lower than their offer of $1,050,000.

GBC ultimately wants the bidding process reviewed.

Parts of the statement signed by the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Ms. Mamle Asare, read: