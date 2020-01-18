The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta has said the government intends dualizing the Central Corridor road, following the recent crash on the Dompoase road.

“We try to improve the road conditions. Safety measures are being taken. If you look at this stretch, it is one of the best roads in our country. This road is earmarked for dualization. We are currently dualizing part of the central corridor. If you talk about the central corridor, we are talking about the road from Accra, through Kumasi to Tamale to Paga. These are all plans that we are working on and they are at various stages of implementation.”

On the dawn of January 14, 2020, 35 people died while 57 others were injured after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10 at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.

The crash occurred when a vehicle moving from Accra towards Takoradi tried to overtake a vehicle ahead in a sharp curve thereby, colliding with an oncoming vehicle en route to Accra.

Road Safety Authority begins investigations into deadly Dompoase road crash The National Road Safety Authority has begun investigations into the deadly road crash saying that “multi-disciplinary” investigations are expected to inform the next line of “remedial actions and measures” to prevent future instances of such road crashes. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Authority said the investigation is aimed at identifying the contributory factors and other possible institutional lapses that accounted for the crash. The National Road Safety Authority, also cautioned motorists and the public to be mindful of their personal safety and that of other road users. “In the interim, the public is reminded that road safety is a way of life that can be achieved by observing basic safety precautions on speeding, wrongful overtaking, fatigue and distractive driving, while passengers are expected to assume frontline roles by speaking up against driver misbehaviour.”

Driver in Dompoase road crash remanded

A driver of one of the buses involved in the deadly crash at Domopoase in Elmina, Mark Mireku has been remanded into police custody.

The Central Police Commander, COP Paul Manly Awuni made this known to Citi News, saying Mr. Mireku is expected to appear in court on January 31, 2020.

“The Hyundai bus driver was treated and discharged yesterday. He was immediately picked up and detained.”

Mr. Mireku has also been charged with negligent driving.