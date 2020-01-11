The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev Johnson Avuletey has led a taskforce to intercept a pickup truck loaded with Senior High School foodstuff allegedly meant as bribe for an external auditor who was auditing accounts of the Peki Senior High School in the Volta Region.

According to the Deputy Regional Minister, an informant alerted him of the alleged nefarious act being perpetrated by the Headmaster and Bursar of the school.

The Deputy Minister told Citi News that the vehicle was intercepted around Sokode en route to the auditor’s house in Ho.

“Around 12 noon this afternoon I had a complaint from an informant that auditors visited Peki SHS for their normal work and it is like all that they saw was not all that okay so the bursar and the headmaster came together to bribe this man so they packed foodstuff meant for Free SHS students into the pickup to be given to the auditor. I met them at Sokode, intercepted them and handed them over to the police.”

He said he had received several complaints against some headmasters, bursars, and caterers accused of mismanaging food meant for the students and so he put together a special task force to clamp down on such activities.

Rev. Avuletey further cautioned school heads against such activities, noting that he will ensure they are appropriately punished according to law.