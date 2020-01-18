Police in Kenya say they have arrested a member of parliament, Babu Owino, in connection with the shooting of a DJ at a nightclub in the capital, Nairobi.

Footage appearing to show the incident has been widely shared on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr Owino said there was an exchange of gunfire while he was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals.

He is a well-known opposition MP, representing the Orange Democratic Movement.

The DJ’s condition is not clear.