The Millennium Development Authority, MIDA is replacing and retrofitting high consuming electricity appliances in six public institutions including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with energy-efficient ones.

According to them, the move is aimed at changing behaviors of people concerning energy conservation.

Addressing the media at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Project Engineer for Energy Efficiency and Demands Side Management (EEDSM) at MIDA, Priscilla Agyei Darko says the initiative forms part of the many projects under the Ghana Power Compact Agreement.

“So, what that program seeks to do is to change the behaviour of people concerning Energy efficiency and how to save energy in your various institutions and homes based on behaviour and changing how we see things – what you buy, switching off the lights when you leave your room, checking the star ratings when you are going to buy an appliance. So, that is what EEDSM is mostly about, changing the behaviour of and our attitude towards the usage of energy and the things we need to buy to save energy. Under the EEDSM, we have a lot of projects and one of them is the way to retrofit. Here, we are replacing inefficient appliances with energy-efficient appliances and lighting,” she stated.