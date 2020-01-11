The Millennium Development Authority, MIDA is replacing and retrofitting high consuming electricity appliances in six public institutions including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with energy-efficient ones.
According to them, the move is aimed at changing behaviors of people concerning energy conservation.
Addressing the media at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Project Engineer for Energy Efficiency and Demands Side Management (EEDSM) at MIDA, Priscilla Agyei Darko says the initiative forms part of the many projects under the Ghana Power Compact Agreement.
“So, what that program seeks to do is to change the behaviour of people concerning Energy efficiency and how to save energy in your various institutions and homes based on behaviour and changing how we see things – what you buy, switching off the lights when you leave your room, checking the star ratings when you are going to buy an appliance. So, that is what EEDSM is mostly about, changing the behaviour of and our attitude towards the usage of energy and the things we need to buy to save energy. Under the EEDSM, we have a lot of projects and one of them is the way to retrofit. Here, we are replacing inefficient appliances with energy-efficient appliances and lighting,” she stated.
Ghana Power Compact Agreement
The Government of Ghana on August 5th 2014, signed the second Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact.
This Second Compact dubbed the Ghana Power Compact seeks to give double access to power on the African continent—with the Government of Ghana. The Compact intends to invest up to $498.2 million to support the transformation of Ghana’s electricity sector and stimulate private investment.
The five-year Compact is designed to create a self-sustaining energy sector in Ghana by reforming laws and regulations needed to transform the country’s power sector. It will directly support the energy sector strategic objectives to achieve power supply sufficiency including exports to neighbouring countries, and also supply power for new oil and gas based industries.