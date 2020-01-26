NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, has died in a helicopter crash in California.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was reportedly in his private chopper when the aircraft dropped from the sky.

According to The Los Angeles Times. the crash occurred around 10:00am local time “amid foggy conditions in the hills overlooking Calabasas, with the chopper sparking a bush fire on impact that hampered initial rescue efforts.”

Bryant was reportedly one of five people in the helicopter at the time, according to TMZ.

No survivors were discovered.

18-time All-Star Kobe spent 20 years at the LA Lakers winning five championships.

Until a few hours ago, Kobe was the third-highest scorer in NBA history, a position he relinquished to Lebron James.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

His final tweet was a congratulatory one to James, urging him to keep moving the game forward

Kobe, known fondly as the Black Mamba, retired in 2016.





He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four children, the last of whom was born in June.

In 2018, Kobe won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball,”; it won the prize for best animated short.