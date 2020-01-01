Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is confident the 2020 general elections which will be held in December would be peaceful.

Dr. Bawumia says the level of peace, unity and love in the country will override any form of violence in the country.

The Vice President who was speaking to members of the Kaneshie Presbyterian Church in Accra, after worshipping with them for the 31st watch night service explained that where there is peace, there is development.

Quoting biblical verses, the Vice-President noted that Peace, love and unity is the surest way of developing the country.

“We have to go into 2020 with prayers. We want peace, unity and love to prevail in 2020. These 3 things are evident in the bible; Matthew 5:9, Psalm 133, Matthew 22:36-40. Love amongst ourselves is very important. Love thy neighbour as yourself and loving God is how we want to enter 2020.” “Ghana will be a very pleasant place if we adhere to these three instructions. 2020 is an elections year, and we pray God will make peace prevail. Let’s pray that we go into the elections in 2020 in peace. Where there is peace, there is development.”

Ghanaians welcome 2020 with church services

Christians across the country on New Year’s eve ushered into 2020, with watch-night services nationwide.

Most churches in the country saw high numbers of worshippers, with many Ghanaians, bidding farewell to the outgone year and praying for better things in the new year.

As is the tradition, most churches took advantage of the service to broadcast their vision and objectives for the new year to their members.

There was a generally charged atmosphere across the various churches, as the patrons of the watch-night services sang, danced and recited Psalms of praise to God for His protection throughout 2019.

The Watchnight services which usually last for hours started around 9:00 pm on the night of December 31 until a little after midnight.

At the stroke of midnight, many of the congregants embraced one another, while they waved white handkerchiefs to signify a triumphant entry into the new year.