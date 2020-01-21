Organizers of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register say they have suspended all demonstration exercises across the country to await the outcome of an appeal they made to the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Ofosu Ampofo disclosed this when he addressed some Ghanaians who joined the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register’s demonstration in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region today, Tuesday.

The Ashanti Region edition of the protest dubbed ‘Yenpini’ demonstration which literally means ‘we won’t agree’ brought together Members of Parliament, the leadership of allied political parties, former appointees in the previous National Democratic Congress’ administration and ordinary Ghanaians.

The protest ended peacefully with organizers commending the police for exhibiting professionalism.

Mr Ampofo said the group suspended its actions out of respect for the Eminent Committee which earlier called for calm.

“We only have 10 months to the election. This is not the time to change the register. We’ve appealed to elders and the eminent group. Jean Mensa is not prepared to engage political parties on the IPAC platform. We want her [Jean Mensah] to listen to the voice of reason and let us dialogue and see how to ensure that the country develops”.

“Due to the respect we have for our Eminent elders, the NDC and the other parties that form the coalition and CSOs, we will suspend our demonstrations and wait on the Eminent personalities, to see whether the EC will listen to them and allow us to meet to dialogue on this matter”.

Hundreds join ‘Yenpini’ demo in Kumasi

Hundreds of protesters today, Tuesday, poured onto the streets of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi to join in the demonstration.

This was the second out of three planned protests aimed at putting pressure on the Electoral Commission to abort its decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Our demo won’t hurt Eminent Committee’s plans for dialogue over voters’ register

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba yesterday stated that the demonstration will not put the plans of the Council of Eminent Persons at risk.

On the 15th of January, 2020, the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee called for calm and plans to meet the various stakeholders following the heated arguments characterising the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new electoral roll.