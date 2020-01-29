Puma Energy has announced Henry Yaw Osei, as the first Ghanaian to hold the position of Group Managing Director for its Ghanaian subsidiaries known as Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited and Blue Ocean Investments Limited under the UBI Group of Companies. His appointment comes into effect on February 1, 2020.

The selection of Henry Yaw Osei plugs into one of the many philosophies at Puma Energy to think globally and act locally.

These are exciting times for the company because it holds in the highest regard its local talent, who continues to be instrumental to the rapid growth of the business.

In changing the narrative, Puma Energy as a global mid and downstream company is committed to nurturing local talent by supporting and training people well, valuing them and trusting them to excel.

The tone has been set for the start of a new decade, and Mr. Osei being the first Ghanaian Group Managing Director is poised with enthusiasm to take up the new challenge.

Henry Osei upon his appointment said, “Our commitment as an organization is to energise communities and this is a purpose that aligns with my personal values. Without you, our customers, stakeholders and communities at large, there is no Puma Energy. We have been given an opportunity at the start of the decade to write another beautiful chapter in the story of Ghana as we catapult Puma Energy Ghana to a new height.”

The first appointed Ghanaian Group Managing Director for Puma Energy will be fully responsible for all the happenings in Ghana ranging from commercial to sales activities as well as engaging with the government and regulatory bodies to ensure the smooth flow of our operations in the country.

Following his experience in the energy sector, Mr. Osei has held managerial positions in sales, operations, business development and commerce in other companies before joining Puma Energy in 2017 as Deputy General Manager for Blue Ocean Investments; the Puma Supply entity and second-largest bulk Distribution Company in Ghana.

He holds an MBA in Oil and Gas management from the University of Coventry, UK and a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.

In Ghana, Puma Energy is the market leader in consistently serving high-quality aviation fuel to airlines. It also provides affordable fuel to customers through its growing retail sites of over 80 stations. Through Blue Ocean Investments Limited, it is able to store and supply petroleum products through its storage terminals at Kotoka International Airport, Tema and Takoradi.

In terms of the shareholder structure, the UBI Group of Companies locally owns Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited and Blue Ocean Investments Limited, going a long way to speak to its quest to include locals in its business growth.

This global energy company continues to appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit, diversity, the nationalities, the cultures and the experiences across all its teams. Puma Energy will continue to work with local people, energising communities and transforming lives by being agile, collaborative, customer-focused and leading by example.

About Puma Energy

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business and supplies, stores and distributes petroleum products in 48 countries across six continents. Founded in 1997, Puma Energy has its headquarters in Singapore and Geneva and regional hubs in South Africa, Puerto Rico, Australia and Estonia, and employs over 8,000 people globally.

The company has a network of 100 storage terminals, more than 3,000 retail sites, and a presence at over 80 airports. Our mission is to energise communities to help drive growth.

In Ghana, Puma Energy operates over 83 retail service stations, linking its global supply to local demand. Since 2016, Puma Energy has consistently supplied high-quality fuels and lubricants at a very competitive retail price to motorists in Ghana.