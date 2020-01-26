The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has completed rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line.

The company announced this in a press statement saying the Company will also provide free rail passenger services for commuters from Takoradi to Tarkwa on Tuesday 28th January 2020, Thursday 30th January 2020 and Friday 31st January 2020 respectively, following the completion.

“Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited wishes to inform the general public that it has completed the rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line and has conducted several succesful joint test runs with Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), the Regulator to ensure the lines suitability for passenger service…In the light of this, GRCL will provide free passenger service from Takoradi to Tarkwa on Tuesday, 28th, Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st January, 2020,” the statement said.

The Western line is also being developed, according to the company.

“Occasionally there will be the need for GRCL to stop operations to enable the contractor do some civil works on the line. The general public will be duly informed when such occasion arises,” GRCL added in a statement.

Railway sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May 2018 outlined the interest of his government to revive the railway sector, which was virtually non-existent before his administration took office on January 7, 2017.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, President Akufo-Addo stated that “the existing narrow-gauge network, which had almost disappeared, and led to a generation of young Ghanaians hardly knowing about railways, is coming alive.”

The President explained that rehabilitation work on the fifty-six (56) kilometre narrow gauge line from Kojokrom to Tarkwa through Nsuta is nearing completion, and will lead to the restoration of passenger rail services from Tarkwa to Takoradi for the first time since 2007.