Official main partner of Liverpool FC (LFC), Standard Chartered Bank this year marked 10 years of its longstanding partnership with the club.

As part of the celebrations to commemorate of this important milestone, the Bank which has been partnering the club since 2010, created an event – Red for a Day – where employees around the globe united around the power of partnership and wore red for a day, on 17th January 2020.

Staff in the Bank, who were all clad in red joined the Management Team to kick off the day with the cutting of a celebratory cake. A special Anfield Red Room was set up with various games to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Standard Chartered-LFC partnership.

Among other things, the Bank will also host a live match viewing party for staff, clients and all stakeholders to watch one of the most anticipated games of the Premier League season with Liverpool FC taking on Manchester United FC at Anfield on Sunday 20th January 2020, at AM & PM.

Standard Chartered Bank renewed its sponsorship contract with LFC in 2018 and the relationship with the Club would extend to the end of the 2022-23 season, making it the second-longest sponsorship deal in Reds’ history.

About Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited is Ghana’s premier bank established in 1896. The bank is part of a leading international banking group, with a presence in more than 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets.

The Bank is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and has been one of the leading stocks over a sustained period.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.