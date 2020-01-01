Three people have died after a crash between a lorry and a car on New Year’s Eve.

A white Mercedes HGV left the road after colliding with a white Toyota Yaris on Bedfont Road, in Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport at 23:39 GMT.

Two men aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman, who were in the Yaris, died at the scene. A 25 year-old woman, also in the Yaris was seriously injured.

Their next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remained closed on Wednesday to allow for the recovery of the HGV.

The lorry was operated by air services provider dnata, which offers ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services to airlines.

A dnata spokesman said: “We can confirm that one of our trucks was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of 31 December.

“We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident.”

Sgt Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dash cam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.”