Private Health Care Providers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Upper East Region have threatened to revert to the ‘cash and carry’ on January 18, if the government fails to address their reimbursement concerns.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during a press encounter in 2019 said the government has paid NHIS claims up to May 2019 but members of the Health Insurance Service Providers Association (HISPA) said none of their members has been paid up to three months.

The situation, according to the Association is having a negative impact on health care delivery and operations of their health facilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, the Association’s President, Dr. Francis Asaana said HISPA has given the government a one-week ultimatum to settle its indebtedness to their members or risk having NHIS subscribers seeking health care pay for full services.

“There has been serious delay in reimbursing us. Our members have only received payment of claims for only January or February of 2019 and this is causing serious financial burden on us. It is affecting drug procurement as well as the paymet of utility services and SSNIT contributions of our employees. It is making it difficult to pay salaries and most of us owe between four and six months arrears.” “We have engaged with the NHIS up to the highest authority and each time we are assured that payment will be made and up to now, no payment has been done. We are giving the NHIS a one-week ultimatum and by 17th January 2020 if no payment is made, we will be forced to go cash and carry pending when payment will be made because we will not be able to continue to provide services,” he said.

Dr. Asaana entreated government to urgently resolve their concerns so that innocent patients do not suffer the misery of the ‘cash and carry’ system.

He opined that the Association’s decision is not borne out of malice or politically motivated but rather in the interest of the scheme and its subscribers.

“We are pleading with the NHIS to listen to our plea and make payments so that the NHIS’ intervention will continue to provide the best social service to the people of Ghana.”