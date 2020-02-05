A female police officer has been hospitalized after she was attacked by a gang of machete-wielding men at Kotei in the Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The officer who was in mufti was returning from work on Monday evening when she was attacked at a secluded area.

Police in the Ashanti Region has confirmed the incident and about 20 individuals have been rounded up so far to aid in the investigations.

Assembly member for the area, Justice Atobrah said the victim is currently responding to treatment.

“Three days ago, about 7 pm, a Lance Corporal by name Clemencia was attacked by a gang. They stabbed her on her ribs and neck. She was rushed to Komfo Anokye Hospital and she is responding to treatment.”

The attack on police officers is currently on the ascendency.

Two months ago, a police officer was confirmed dead after a bullion van he was escorting was attacked by some armed men.

According to police communication, the deceased, Sargent Emmanuel Chikudoh was part of a team escorting an ADB bullion van to Essam in the Western Region when the incident occurred.

The police said they received a call from the Acting Manager of the ADB bank at Sefwi Wiawso that their van, with registration number GT 9436-17 Nissan, had come under attack at the outskirt of 290 community near Asempaneye.