Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Ruth Eshun, the community nurse who served at the Sewua government hospital.

The suspect, Kofi Gariba, 37, was arrested on Thursday, February 13, 2020, according to the police and will be put before court in the coming days.

“On Thursday 13th February 2020, Police acting on information arrested suspect Kofi Gariba alias Amanya Atiuwenti, 37 years, a mason apprentice to assist in investigations into the death of Ruth Ama Eshun. He is also in custody helping Police in investigations and will be put before court,” a police statement said.

The first suspect, Dominic Fosu, 35, was arrested on 5th February, 2020, two days after the nurse’s murder.

His mobile phone was found at the crime scene.

Dominic Fosu has since been put to before court and currently on remand in police custody.

Meanwhile, the police service has assured the family of the deceased nurse and the public that it will do all it can to ensure justice is served.

It is also calling on the public to assist with the relevant information to help it serve justice.

Read the police’s statement below:

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two persons and has questioned several others in connection with the Murder of Ms Ruth Ama Eshun. A Community Health Nurse at Sewua- Ayoum in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The first suspect Dominic Fosu, 35 years was arrested on 5th February, 2020 at Sewua Aboaso after a Samsung Mobile Phone belonging to him was retrieved at the scene of the crime.

He has since been remanded into Police custody by the Asokwa District Court presided over by H/W Korkor Achaw Owusu to reappear in court on Wednesday 26th February, 2020.

On Thursday 13th February, 2020, Police acting on information arrested suspect Kofi Gariba alias Amanya Atiuwenti” 37 years, a mason apprentice to assist in investigations into the death of Ruth Ama Eshun. He is also in custody helping Police in investigation and will be put before court.

The Command assures the bereaved family and the general public that it will do everything possible within the laws of our land to get the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law.

We are appealing to the general public, especially anyone with information on the perpetrator (s) to volunteer same to the Command.

Meanwhile, the media is being cautioned to be circumspect in the reportage of such cases in order not to jeopardize Police investigation.

Murder of Ruth Eshun

Ruth Ama Eshun, who is a mother of three, was found dead at a secluded area close to her Ayoum new site residence in the Bosomtwi District.

Relatives of Ruth Ama Eshun, who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased after she closed from work on Monday, February 3, found her lifeless body a day later.

There has been a social media campaign by the members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association seeking justice for the deceased.

The association has also called on police to intensify investigations into the death.

The deceased’s husband, Kwadwo Arhin while narrating the incident to Citi News called for swift investigations into the matter.