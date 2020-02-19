The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the Akufo-Addo government over the demolition of a factory belonging to Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Label and Packaging Company, Raymond Archer.

A number of structures including those belonging to Mr. Archer were pulled down on Monday dawn on the orders of the Trade Fair Company Limited.

The move forms part of a redevelopment project the Trade Fair Company intends to undertake.

The NDC in a statement said the demolition was deliberately targetted at businesses believed to have leanings with the party.

“This is clearly an act of cowardice driven by Akufo-Addo’s insatiable desire for vindictiveness and nepotistic totalitarianism. This demolition exercise constitutes an act of economic brutality targeted at a hardworking young businessman.”

“It is our considered view that this demolition [exercise] forms part of a grand scheme targeted at destroying all businesses with some form of perceived leanings to the National Democratic Congress.”

The party, in supporting its claim of the government targetting some businesses cited the example of how a four-bedroom house belonging to a former NDC Deputy Regional Secretary of the Volta Region, Mustafa Gbande, was allegedly demolished by a team of National Security and Police Operatives.

“We have witnessed the unlawful closure of financial institutions, radio stations, media houses, construction companies and several other local businesses. This follows a similar application of impunity in the unlawful demolishing of a four-bedroom house belonging to Mustafa Gbande, a former NDC Deputy Regional Secretary of the Volta Region by a team of National Security and Police Operatives and a host of other such heartbreaking socio-economic rapture of peoples livelihood.”

“At this point, we are convinced this various acts of impunity by the Akufo-Addo government constitute an act of provocation against the National Democratic Congress and its entire membership.”

The NDC demanded an immediate end to these acts.

Victims lament demolition exercise

Owners of buildings demolished at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra had earlier criticised authorities for the exercise, accusing them of failing to give them ample notice.

The demolition follows the lifting of an injunction that was placed on the exercise by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The affected tenants had secured a court order to prevent the Trade Fair Company from continuing with the exercise which started in May last year.

Shipping Officer for West Africa Construction and Commodities Limited, which is one of the affected companies, Barbara Vanderpuye said the demolition came as a surprise to them as they had begun processes to appeal the court ruling.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Trade Fair Company has denied allegations made against them by the victims which accused the company of not giving ample notice prior to the demolition exercise.

In a statement, the company insisted that it “took all necessary steps” to inform the businesses of a redevelopment project it intends to undertake.

The company also said, “no business or businesses have ever been targeted for demolition because of their political or other affiliations.”