Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress, has called on Ghanaians to join the party in envisioning, crafting, and implementing a future filled with boundless opportunities.

She highlighted a future where dreams can be realised, voices can make a difference, and lives are valued.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang suggested that even though some Ghanaians may have lost hope, they should collaborate with the NDC to bring about positive change.

She said this during her outdooring as Mr Mahama’s running mate in Accra on Wednesday, April 24.

“To every person who has lost or is losing hope, our youth as a collective and specifically, indispensable constituencies made up of young women and girls—the professionals and those who remain unemployed, our friends in the media, wherever you are and whatever you do, drivers, food processors, chop bar operators; factory workers, market women, hawkers and spare part dealers; kayayei, artisans, gardeners and galamseyers or coconut sellers and cleaners and apprentices and babysitters, and many, many more—I address you last because you are very special to me: come, I open my arms to welcome each one of you to partner with the NDC to envision and craft and roll out a future of limitless prospects; a future where your dreams and those of your children are attainable, your voices are constructive, where your lives matter,” she stated.