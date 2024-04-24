Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections, has vowed to hold accountable any official involved in the misappropriation of state resources during Akufo-Addo’s administration.

She made these commitments during her official presentation by the party on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the concerns raised by various groups regarding state capture and emphasised the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

“Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique. What is that?

“John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced as Mr Mahama’s running mate during a party meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

She also served as Mr Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, which they lost to the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital