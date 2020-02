Friends of the Nation, a socio-environmental NGO with support from the US Department of State in collaboration with researchers from UMaT have developed a mercury-free gold smelting technology at Tarkwa.

The Natural Resources Governance Coordinator at Friends of the Nation, Solomon Kusi Ampofo, told Citi News the technology which is an upgraded form of the direct smelting system of extracting gold ensures there is no poisonous mercury that could endanger the environment.