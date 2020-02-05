The First Lady of Lesotho has been charged with murdering the prime minister’s previous wife.

Maesaiah Thabane turned herself into police on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Her husband, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, has also been questioned.

His estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead outside her home in the capital Maseru two days before his inauguration in 2017.

The women were involved in a legal battle over who should be first lady.

The courts ruled in favour of Lipolelo Thabane, who was gunned down outside her home near the capital, Maseru.

Mr Thabane described his estranged wife’s killing as “senseless” in his inaugural speech as prime minister in June 2017.

He was accompanied to the ceremony by Maesaiah Thabane. A priest married the couple about two months later at a public ceremony at a stadium in the capital, Maseru.

Mr Thabane and Lipolelo Thabane were involved in a bitter divorce battle at the time of her murder.