A middle-aged man, Francis Osei has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for snatching a motorbike from an Okada rider at Adentan in Accra.

The convict, according to police report, engaged the services of an Okada rider around 6:30pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 from Adentan to Ashongman.

“On their arrival at the outskirts of Ashongman, the suspect blindfolded the complainant with a handkerchief smeared with a powdery substance,” the police said in a report.

The rider, fell from the bike unconscious while the convict bolted with the Jaojue motorbike with registration number M-19-GR 6400.

The Lakeside Police subsequently arrested Francis Osei on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

According to the police, during interrogation, Francis Osei denied the offence.

“However, on 14th February, 2020, at dawn, the motorbike was intercepted by police upon information and found it to be that of the complainant. The rider of the intercepted bike told police that it was given to him on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 by suspect Francis Osei on work and pay basis.”

Police say the suspect upon further interrogation admitted snatching the bike from the complainant and was charged with robbery.

He was subsequently put before the Adentan Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 22, 2020 and pleaded guilty to the crime.

“The accused was accordingly convicted on his own plea and subsequently sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment with hard labour,” police report said.