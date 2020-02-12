The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment has begun a 5-day workshop in the Eastern Region to review the draft B7 to B10 subject curricula for the Common Core program that will be introduced in September 2020.

This is to modify some subjects and to improve students learning needs to ensure relevance.

A subject officer at NaCCA, John Mensah Annan, disclosed in 2019 that, in the proposed curriculum, kindergarten pupils will have some subjects merged.

“Our people, our world” for example is a proposed subject which will comprise subjects like Religious and Moral Education and Social studies.

The reviewers are expected to incorporate feedback received from all stakeholders and educational experts.

The workshop will complete the development of the preambles (general and subject specifics) as well as incorporate the soft skills of the core competencies into the CCP subjects-curricula.

The reviewers totalling 100 were selected from the Teacher Training Institutions, Universities, Educational Consultants, Curriculum Specialists and Classroom Teachers (JHS and SHS).

This review workshop is in line with NaCCA’s efforts to quality assure the CPP curriculum and make them ready for Stakeholder engagement, Trial testing, and Finalisation.