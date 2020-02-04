The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is disappointed at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the refusal of its executives to sign the final roadmap on ending political vigilantism.

The NDC had said the working document on the roadmap is incomplete. It, therefore, called for more stakeholder consultations for better outcomes.

Representatives of the NPP, however, signed the roadmap on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu was however not enthused with NDC over the decision.

“The roadmap was not sprung on us. We were given the opportunity to give our comments months ago. I am disappointed at our colleagues at the other side for not passing their comments to the Peace Council.”

The Code of Conduct and Roadmap to ending political vigilantism was developed by a technical committee following a series of dialogues organized by the National Peace Council.

The move was necessitated by happenings at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections in 2019.

A member of the NDC delegation at the dialogue, Alex Segbefia intimated that going ahead to sign the document without the inputs of the other recommended stakeholders will cripple the effectiveness of the roadmap which will then yield no results in the fight against political party vigilantism.

“So in effect, if you look at the communiqué we have already signed with the Peace Council, they actually already cover the four items that are directly related to the political parties. We cannot be seen to signing a document for which other parties who are playing a part do not sign because then we cannot effectively monitor it… we think that the content is good but we do not have a way of making sure that it becomes effective.”

The National Peace Council, however, gave the NDC another opportunity to reconsider its position on the matter.