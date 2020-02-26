The Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) wants the leadership of Parliament to find a solution to the recent tensions that have led to recent boycotts and walkouts by the current Minority in Parliament.

According to the centre, the current Majority may repeat the actions of the Minority when the tables turn in the future.

This follows the Minority’s abstinence from the debate on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

The opposition caucus walked out of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address last week.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rashid Draman, said resolving the issue will benefit both sides in Parliament.

“The effect of their action is that someday if they [the current Minority MPs] hold the Majority [seat], they will get paid back in their own coin by the future Minority,” he warned.

“I think I would rather focus more on how the leadership of Parliament can work together to make sure we bring an end to what is appearing to be endless walkouts and boycotts in our Parliament,” Mr. Draman added.

Other recent boycotts, threats

Previously, the opposition MPs threatened to boycott the vetting of the then-Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah over complaints with the timing of the vetting.

But it did walk out of Parliament in protest of the swearing-in of the newly elected MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan following the violence that marred the by-election she won.

Before this, the Minority caucus said it would not cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Minority MPs also boycotted the debates on the Holidays Amendment Bill as it accused the government of trying to rewrite the country’s history.