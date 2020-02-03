About 290 students of the Buipe Senior High School in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have been asked to go home after a fire outbreak on Monday morning razed part of the school’s girls’ dormitories.

The incident started around 7 am when the students were in classrooms.

The affected students who have been sent home are to return back to school after a week.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Northern Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service, Kanzoni Awaala Jonas, speaking to Citi News said the Fire Service have begun investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The fire started when the students were in class learning so no student was affected but their properties; their books and clothes have all been burnt down. They were able to control it such that the entire block was not burnt. Five rooms were burnt and 290 students are affected. As at the time regional directors visited the scene, the fire service was there and they are doing their investigations. It is after their report that we can talk about the fire. Currently, the cause of the fire is not known,” he narrated.

“What is actually happening is that some of the rooms were not burnt so such students are advised to stay back but those who have been affected are traumatized and have nothing left on them except the clothes they were wearing as at when the fire burnt the dorms. So they have been asked to go home and prepare and come in a week’s time,” he noted.

Fire in Senior High Schools

Cases of fire gutting halls and dormitories in Senior High Schools have been rampant for some time now, with the cause left unknown in most of the cases.

One of the most recent cases involves the boys’ dormitory of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School in the Ashanti Region which has left more than 300 students stranded.

Reports say the incident also started in the morning while the students were in class.

The cause of the fire was also not known.

Also in Accra, dormitories have been burnt down on two different occasions in the Bubiashie-based boys’ school, Accra Academy.