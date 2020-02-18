President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged students benefitting from the government’s free Senior High School policy to make good use of the opportunity given them.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this year’s West African Senior High School Certificate Examination in June, will be the yardstick to measure the success of the program and justify its worth.

The President, who was speaking to students of the Buem Senior High School as part of his tour of the Oti Region said the students must take advantage of the opportunity given them through the programme.

“Make use of this opportunity you have in coming here. Study and your performance is what will tell the country that this opening up of education in Ghana is worth it for the future of our country”

The government implemented the free Senior High School program in September 2017, in fulfilment of a major campaign promise in the run-up to the 2016 election.

There have however been some challenges with funding and logistics since the programme took off, forcing the government to subsequently introduce the double-track system which sees students divided into two batches with alternating school terms.