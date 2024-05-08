Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s handling of national affairs, suggesting that an apology to Ghanaians would be warranted given the perceived failure to address the populace’s needs, resulting in widespread hardship.

Vanderpuye’s remarks came in response to President Akufo-Addo’s call for Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the upcoming December elections.

The president contends that such a move would jeopardize the progress made under his administration and endanger the nation’s future.

But speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Vanderpuye expressed his belief that President Akufo-Addo’s tenure will be remembered as one of disappointment, and would be remembered as the worst president in the country’s history.

“…If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst president ever in the fourth republic of this country. Worst President ever because he is the most corrupt president in our history.”

“He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all,” he stated.