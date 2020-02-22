The National Labour commission has asked Aayalolo bus drivers planning to embark on a sit-down strike on Monday to boycott the action.

The commission says the action is needless as there are better alternatives to get their employers to honour their obligation to them.

The bus drivers are dissatisfied over their employer, Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive’s (GAPTE) failure to pay them their 8-month salary arrears.

The salaries are arrears between 2017 and 2018.

In December 2019, the drivers embarked on a sit-down strike that left many passengers stranded at their bus terminals due to the non-payment of the salaries.

But they called off the action after a meeting with the National Labour Commission and GAPTE where resolutions were agreed upon.

The drivers’ new threat to embark on the strike is based on the fact that their employer has failed to make the payment as it promised at the last resolution.

But the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC) Ofosu Asamoah said the drivers should consider writing to the NLC about their grievances to allow the NLC compel GAPTE to pay them.

“Whenever the commission gives a decision in your favour where there are timelines and it has not been complied with, you need to come back to the Commission either by a letter or you walk in and fill a complaint form.”

“We have an enforcement department that makes sure that the ruling is complied with. There is no need for the strike. They [Aayalolo drivers] only have to come and tell us that their employers are not complying with the decision and we will go and compel the party,” he said.