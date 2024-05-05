The Deputy CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Linda Boamah Asante, has stated that management is actively working to reduce the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in response to the demands of Ghanaians.

In a town hall meeting on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) in Tamale, she mentioned that discussions are underway between the NPA, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing taxes on LPG.

She emphasised the authority’s limited control over price hikes which have been imposed by international factors. Concerning the CRM, the Deputy CEO assured that its implementation will aim at improving access to LPG, without significantly impacting its price.

She urged Ghanaians to refrain from deforestation for charcoal production, warning of severe consequences for climate change in the future.

“The reason for today’s programme was to sensitise most of our women and artisanry groups and the opinion leaders on why they should embrace the cylinder recirculation model and why they should use LPG instead of charcoal and then firewood.

“Because we all can attest to the fact that climate change has come so close. The weather patterns are changing. There are high temperatures all over so we can’t do anything other than embrace the cylinder recirculation model.

“For the price of LPG, like I said in my speech, the NPA in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Finance are having discussions so that we reduce the taxes on LPG. In addition to that, even before the reduction of the taxes NPA has gone ahead to have a tender which has reduced the supplier’s premium of LPGs that are imported into the country.

“Although we have the local refinery and Ghana National Gas, that produces gas, the price is always perked to the international market. So, the most important thing that we’ve been able to achieve now is to make sure that the cost of CRM, the policy doesn’t increase the price of getting access to LPG.

“And we have various sizes of the LPG. we have 3kg, we have 6kg and we have 12.5 and it goes up there. So, you can buy any size you want. I’m sure 3kg will be the same as wanting to buy a tot. if you want to buy a tot, that avenue is also available.

“It is basically by making the LPG available, making it accessible and close to their doorsteps. Because we don’t have the filling plants available. They have to go distances to have it purchased so the idea is to make it so close to you that you don’t have to travel any distance to get the product. And that is also another important role that we are playing in addition to make sure that the price goes down,” the deputy CEO of NPA Linda Boamah Asante said.

———–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital