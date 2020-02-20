The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is too busy to attend a meeting scheduled by Gamey and Co Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre to mediate the dispute characterising the compilation of a new voters’ register.

Political parties in Ghana are divided over a decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some others have embarked on a series of actions to express their disapproval of a new register they claimed was ill-timed and a waste of taxpayers money.

Efforts to settle the differences including resorting to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the Electoral Commission’s Eminent Advisory Committee have proved futile.

The Gamey and Co ADR Centre headed by Austin Gamey subsequently offered to meet both factions to find ways of ironing out the differences.

Gamey and Co ADR also set February 24, 2020, as the date for the first meeting.

But the Electoral Commission, in a statement signed by its Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Bossman Asare said that “unfortunately, due to the busy nature of our schedule for this year which is an election year coupled with a lot of activities planned for the year, we are unable to honour your invitation for the mediation which is to take place on the 24th of February, 2020.”

Background

The Gamey & Co Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in a statement to announce its offer said the matter if not handled with care “has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the nation” and so it has become important to find an amicable solution immediately.

It said the matter requires that a professional mediation body intervenes to help resolve the matter hence the decision to offer its services in this regard.

In a statement, Gamey & Co ADR Centre said it is proposing February 24, 2020, to hold a pre-mediation meeting with the stakeholders including the Electoral Commission, before holding a plenary session the following day.