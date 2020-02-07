The Ministry of Interior has given assurances that its agencies are committed to safeguarding the country’s borders in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to the sector minister, Ambrose Dery, his outfit will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure smooth implementation of the agreed health guidelines.

Speaking to the media after the launch of a border protection project dubbed ‘Strengthening Border Security In Ghana,’ the Minister also appealed to Ghanaians arriving from China to ensure that they submit themselves for health assessment.

“For the coronavirus, the Health Minister went to Parliament and rolled out the program. I can assure you that we are going to follow it religiously and I believe that with those measures in place, we hope that just as we did in the case of Ebola, we will be able to keep it out,” he said.

He added that “We are appealing to all Ghanaians who are coming from China to submit themselves so that we can make sure that they go through the needed protocols so that together we can protect Ghana.”

Over 28,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with 565 deaths confirmed so far, the majority of which has occurred in China.

Suspected cases in Ghana

The Ministry of Health has indicated that nine suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Ghana with all coming out negative after testing.

“Here in Ghana, we have recorded nine suspected cases including the recent two from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. All of these cases have tested negative…We wish to provide assurance to the people of Ghana that the Government, Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service working in collaboration with partners are doing everything possible to prevent and protect against the importation of the virus into the country and prevent spread. We continue to advise citizens to remain calm,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.