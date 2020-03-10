10 Guineans who were picked by security officials for coming into Ghana from Burkina Faso have tested positive for Coronavirus.

After their arrest, they were put under mandatory quarantine in Tamale where they were all confirmed to be COVID-19 positive after testing.

“Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region,” the government said.”

They “travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report,” the government says.

The 10 in addition to one new person who tested positive for COVID-19 positive in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, now takes Ghana’s total case count up to 152.

Cases of COVID-19 in Guinea

It is unclear how the ten managed to enter into the country but Ghana’s borders were closed on 22nd March, 2020. The reason for their entry into Ghana is yet to be ascertained.

As at 0600GMT on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Guinea had confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19 with no deaths or recoveries.

Regions affected

So far, cases have been confirmed in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Northern Region and the Upper West Region.

Upper West region – 1 case

Ashanti Region – 8 cases

Northern Region – 10 cases

Greater Accra region – 133 cases (including 79 people mandatory quarantine)

Accra, Kumasi go on a lockdown

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said within the period, aggressive testing of all contacts will be done.

He said the decision “will give us the opportunity to try to halt the spread of the virus, and scale-up effectively contact tracing of persons who have come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and, if necessary, quarantine and isolate them for treatment, should they prove to have the virus.”

He added that the earlier ban on public gatherings remains in force and persons who flout it will be punished.

“Let me also reiterate that the ban on public gatherings, religious or social, is still in force. Anyone, irrespective of status, religion or ethnicity, who is found to be flouting them will be dealt with fully in accordance with law. The security services have been clothed with the necessary power to enforce these measures, and I assure you that they will do so responsibly, but without fear or favour, ill-will or malice,” he said.

