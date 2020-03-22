Mother of a 15-year old girl is seeking justice after her daughter was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified man at Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region early on Sunday morning.

The incident which happened at 12 AM left relatives in a state of shock.

The Airport District Police Command in the region has picked up one person for questioning as part of investigations

The deceased, Diana Adumako was reportedly shot by the man when she went to assist her sister who was selling food at the Aboabo Number 2 bus stop.

Reports suggest that the man mistakenly shot the girl, but relatives of the deceased insist the shooting was intentional.

The deceased, according to relatives died on arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Mother of the deceased, Akua Okomoh, speaking to Citi News said she wants the suspect arrested and brought to book.

“I went to Sawaaba to style my hair when I returned my daughter was at home, she went to fetch water, took and bath and told me she was going to her sister’s place at the bus stop where she sells indomie. When she got there, her sister was eating and asked her to join her in eating. While she was eating the guy went behind her and shot her in the neck, when I heard it and rushed to the scene I saw my daughter lying in a pool of blood. A certain guy in the town carried her in a “pragya” and rushed her to the Manhyia hospital where she was announced dead on arrival and the body deposited in the morgue”.

“All I have to tell the Police is that they should help me get justice for my daughter else her spirit will not be at rest. She did not do anything to the guy, we don’t have any problems with the guy, they come around and call me “Mummy”, sometimes they come to buy indomie after going to smoke “wee”. I have no issues with him, I am giving government two days to find him and let the law take its course,” Akua Okomoh narrated.