The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu-Jauben Beatrice Serwah Derkyi has directed the return of two cargo trucks, which were occupied by dozens of head porters back to Accra.

The first truck which was covered with tarpaulin had about 35 women and 35 children who were en route to Walewale.

The second truck with about 60 people was heading to Tamale.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu-Jauben expressed her surprise about how drivers of the trucks were not apprehended at the various barriers on the road.

“The first truck which was covered with tarpaulin and was going to Tamale and the second truck was going to Walewale. So they were all stopped and the drivers were sent to the police station to write their statements; to tell how they managed from Accra to Ejisu because there are so many barriers on the road. He was also directed take the passengers back to Accra,” she said.

She called on the government to deploy military personnel to assist the police in enforcing the law in the Ejisu Municipality.

“Some people are doing nothing but they are roaming about. I think the government should allow the soldiers to help the police,” she said.

“I have just removed them from my territory and I think none of my colleagues will allow them to be in their place because if you keep them there it means you are going to cater for them, find them a place to sleep for these 14 days and giving them food and everything so I think they will return them back to Accra.”

Walewale, a town in the North-East region has not reported any case of COVID-19 however Tamale, the capital town of the Northern region has two COVID-19 cases.

This has led to a quarantine of 36 staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital over a possible COVID-19 infection after coming into contact with two of the ten foreign nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamale.

President Nana Akufo-Addo declared a two-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as Ghana begins its most drastic measure to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown will last from Monday, 31st March 2020 to 12th April 2020.

Ghana joins South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Mali, among others, in Africa to have announced some restrictions of movement to curb the spread of the virus which has killed over 30,000 people across the globe.