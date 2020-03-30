Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah directed that all legal cases in Accra and Kumasi should be adjourned to May and June 2020 following the restriction of movement of persons resident in those areas in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although the President exempted members of the Judiciary from partial lockdown, Justice Anin Yeboah said lawyers, litigants and other court users do not fall under the exempt category and must, therefore, stay at home.
“For this reason, registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020,” a statement signed by the Chief Justice indicated.
However, some courts in the affected regions have been designated to deal with critical cases such as “breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters”.
The Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are also available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during this period.
Other measures
To reduce the number of workers, support staff who fall in certain categories have already been requested to take their annual leave.
A skeletal staff who will, however, be required to be in place to support the designated courts are registrars, cashiers, court clerks, interpreters, recorders and bailiffs.
Here is a list of the designated courts:
COURTS DESIGNATED IN GREATER ACCRA
|COURT
|LOCATION
|1. General Jurisdiction 3
|Accra Law Court Complex
|2. Human Rights 2
|Accra Law Court Complex
|3. Circuit Court 11
|Accra
|4. Circuit Court 1
|Accra
|5. District Court, Adjabeng
|Adjabeng, Accra
|6. District Court 1, Kaneshie
|Workers College
|7. District Court, Teshie-Nungua
|Teshie Nungua
|8. District Court 1, Madina
|Madina
|9. Circuit Court 1, Adentan
|Adenta
|10. Circuit Court, Amasaman
|Amasaman
|11. District Court 1, Amasaman
|Amasaman
|12. High Court 1 Tema
|Tema
|13. Circuit Court 1 Tema
|Tema
|14. District Court 1, Tema
|Tema
|15. District Court, Ashaiman
|Ashaiman
COURTS IN GREATER KUMASI
|COURT
|LOCATION
|1. Human Rights Court 8
|Kumasi
|2. High Court 3
|Kumasi
|3. Circuit Court 2
|Adum
|4. Circuit Court KMA
|KMA
|5. District Court 1, Adum
|Adum
|6. District Court 2, Asokwa
|Asokwa
|7. District Court, Mampongteng
|Mampongteng
|8. District Court, Ejisu
|Ejisu
|9. District Court, Asokore Mampong
|Asokore Mampong
|10. Circuit Court, Nkawie
|Nkawie
|11. District Court, Kuntenase
|Kuntenase
|12. District Court, Akropong
|Akropong
|13. District Court, Kodie
|Kodie