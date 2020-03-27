A health management analyst, Anthony Gingon is calling for a holistic and integrated education and surveillance campaign in border towns in the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, this, when done, has the potential of curbing any potential outbreak in Ghana.

Ghana has approved entry points dotted along its boundaries but it appears surveillance and restriction measures are centred in major areas like Accra, Tema, Kumasi and major border towns.

Ghanaian officials have raised concerns over the country’s readiness to have screening sites at all entry points.

Speaking to Citi News, Health Management Analyst, Anthony Gingong suggested that attention must be paid to active surveillance in such areas.

“Outbreaks occur when there is a failure in the surveillance system, and when you don’t concentrate your surveillance system to specific areas because in public health, one person living in that community becomes important as one million people living in another community so the approach should be integrated to cover the nation Ghana, not Greater Accra, Kumasi or Tema.”

Coronavirus: We’ll consider all options before announcing lockdown – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the government is holding extensive consultations on the possible measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo said though a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that the government takes the right decision.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

New cases

A total of 132 persons have so far been confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

This comes after 64 new positive cases were announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Of the 64 new cases, 40 were confirmed among those under mandatory quarantine while the 20 of others were confirmed through the Ghana Health Service’s regular surveillance systems of the population.

Authorities say all the new patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.