Used cloth dealers and traders who were relocated from Kumasi Central Market to Racecourse due to the reconstruction project are planning a five-day continuous protest against the delays in completing phase two of the Kumasi Central Market redevelopment.

The traders have cited the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the reason for the delay in their protest intentions but have assured that they will proceed once the celebration is over.

The Kumasi Central Market redevelopment project, initiated by the governing New Patriotic Party, aimed to improve trading conditions in the area.

However, the project was halted in 2022 due to the 2022 Debt Restructuring Programme. Traders who were moved to Racecourse have expressed concerns about the impact of the delay on their businesses.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, stated that the central market redevelopment project will resume after the completion of the Kumasi International Airport and the maternity block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

However, the traders remain adamant about their protest plans, expressing their dissatisfaction with the prioritization of other projects over the completion of the market.

Samuel Obeng, the leader of the Central Market Traders Association, emphasized that the traders are not backing down on their demonstration plans, stating that they will proceed regardless of the government’s stance on the issue.

The planned protest will include auto mechanics from Suame magazine and other groups in the region, demonstrating the widespread concern among traders affected by the project’s delay.

“We are still holding on to our plans to demonstrate. We are quiet because of the ongoing 25th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. We don’t want to cause any disturbances to interrupt his activities. But once Otumfuo is done with the anniversary, we will fix a date to stage our demonstration.”

“The demonstration will be a massive one because it will include auto mechanics from Suame magazine and other groups in the region.”

“We respect the Regional Minister, but he can go ahead and say what he wants. We are not backing down on our demonstration. If the NPP government wants to go into opposition, we will help them do so.”

“The completion of the Kumasi International Airport will not provide food for us nor can it help us in any way as traders. Instead of helping us cater for ourselves and our families by completing the market, you rather want to complete the airport, that’s fine, but we shall see.”