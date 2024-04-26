The Engineering Council of Ghana has expressed disappointment over Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah’s refusal to apologise to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Workers’ Union for the arrest of one of their Managers.

Mr. Osei-Mensah firmly rejected the Workers’ Union’s request for an apology regarding the arrest of ECG’s Ashanti Region East Manager, Ing. Mark Wiafe Asomani.

The Minister defended his decision, citing security concerns that prompted him to instruct the police to summon Ing. Asomani.

In a Citi News interview, the registrar of the Engineering Council, Engineer Isaac Bedu described the Regional Minister’s actions as unfortunate and disclosed that the council will try to engage both parties on the issue.

“It is unfortunate for him to interfere in the work of staff who are genuinely performing their duties and then when you are asked to apologise, you say you will not apologise.

“We don’t want this to be like a precedent where anybody can just interfere in the work of professionals when they are doing their work. We may engage further and we urge the workers to exercise restraint and go about their normal duties.”

